

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group (LGEN.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 490 million pounds from 507 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 3.55 pence compared to 6.01 pence. Core operating profit increased to 849 million pounds from 844 million pounds, prior year. Core operating earnings per share was 10.58 pence compared to 10.52 pence.



For the six month period to 30 June 2024, insurance revenue was 5.18 billion pounds compared to 4.63 billion pounds, previous year.



The Group continues to expect 2024 core operating profit to grow by mid-single digits year on year.



The Board has recommended an interim dividend of 6.00 pence, up 5% from the prior year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX