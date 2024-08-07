

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Honda Motor Co. (HMC) reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent was 394.7 billion yen, an increase of 8.7% from a year ago. Earnings per share 81.81 yen compared to 73.02 yen. For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024, sales revenue was 5.4 trillion yen, up 16.9% from prior year.



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: earnings per share of 210.82 yen; and sales revenue of 20.3 trillion yen.



