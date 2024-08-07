

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's exports declined more than expected in June, while imports posted a moderate recovery, data from Destatis revealed on Wednesday.



Exports decreased 3.4 percent month-on-month in June after easing 3.1 percent in May. This was the second consecutive decrease. Economists had forecast exports to fall 1.5 percent.



Meanwhile, imports gained 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 5.5 percent decline in May. Economists had forecast imports to advance 2.8 percent.



Consequently, the trade surplus declined to EUR 20.4 billion from EUR 25.3 billion in the prior month. The surplus was also below forecast of EUR 23.5 billion.



On a yearly basis, the decline in exports deepened to 8.3 percent from 3.3 percent. Imports fell 9.3 percent, but slower than the 10.3 percent decrease in May.



