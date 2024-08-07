Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

7 August 2024

Capita plc ("the Company")

Director Share Dealing

Vesting of Share Award and Investment of Own Funds

Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer

The Company confirms that the first tranche of shares awarded to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer under the buy-out share award granted on 19 March 2024, vested on 5 August 2024.



This was a total of 2,509,709 Capita plc Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Adolfo Hernandez has personally funded£188,258 to cover his liability in respect of income tax and national insurance arising upon the vesting of this first tranche.



Following vesting of these shares, Adolfo Hernandez holds a total of 3,159,709 Ordinary Shares representing 0.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.