Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
7 August 2024
Capita plc ("the Company")
Director Share Dealing
Vesting of Share Award and Investment of Own Funds
Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer
The Company confirms that the first tranche of shares awarded to Adolfo Hernandez, Chief Executive Officer under the buy-out share award granted on 19 March 2024, vested on 5 August 2024.
This was a total of 2,509,709 Capita plc Ordinary Shares of 2 1/15p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Adolfo Hernandez has personally funded£188,258 to cover his liability in respect of income tax and national insurance arising upon the vesting of this first tranche.
Following vesting of these shares, Adolfo Hernandez holds a total of 3,159,709 Ordinary Shares representing 0.2% of the Company's issued share capital.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Adolfo Hernandez
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of Ordinary Shares under first tranche of buy-out share award.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
2,509,709
Retention of shares, following investment
£nil
2,509,209
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
2,509,709
Retention of shares, following investment
£nil
2,509,709
e)
Date of the transaction
5 August 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue