Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
Tradegate
27.03.25
21:31 Uhr
0,170 Euro
+0,012
+7,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1520,16508:27
0,1590,16408:02
PR Newswire
01.04.2025 08:06 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Contract extension

Finanznachrichten News

Capita Plc - Contract extension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 01

Capita secures £107m contract extension with Education Authority of Northern Ireland

1 April 2025

Capita plc ('Capita') announces today it has been awarded a contract extension with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland (EANI). The contract is valued at a total of £107 million, and runs from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2027, with an option to extend for two years on a 1 + 1 basis.

It will see Capita continue to deliver the managed IT service and application services to all 1,104 schools across Northern Ireland, including primary, secondary (post primary), special educational needs, and nursery.

Capita's partnership with the EANI spans 13 years, and this contract extension includes the supply of a broad range of computer and related services, information technology consultancy services and the supply of computer hardware, software and associated products.

Richard Holroyd, CEO, Capita Public Service, commented: "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland, and remain incredibly proud to be delivering essential services that support learning and education across Northern Ireland."

This contract aligns with Capita's strategy to combine people, processes and technology to significantly improve delivery of complex processes at scale for customers, and to create a better experience for their end-users, in this instance the staff and pupils of Northern Ireland's schools.

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract is £107 million.

For more information, please contact:

Investor enquiries
Helen Parris
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 07720 169269
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Stephanie Little
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
Tel: 07541 622838
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Tel: 020 7654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

About Capita plc

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's 34,000 colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.