Capita Plc - Contract extension

Capita secures £107m contract extension with Education Authority of Northern Ireland

1 April 2025

Capita plc ('Capita') announces today it has been awarded a contract extension with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland (EANI). The contract is valued at a total of £107 million, and runs from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2027, with an option to extend for two years on a 1 + 1 basis.

It will see Capita continue to deliver the managed IT service and application services to all 1,104 schools across Northern Ireland, including primary, secondary (post primary), special educational needs, and nursery.

Capita's partnership with the EANI spans 13 years, and this contract extension includes the supply of a broad range of computer and related services, information technology consultancy services and the supply of computer hardware, software and associated products.

Richard Holroyd, CEO, Capita Public Service, commented: "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with the Education Authority of Northern Ireland, and remain incredibly proud to be delivering essential services that support learning and education across Northern Ireland."

This contract aligns with Capita's strategy to combine people, processes and technology to significantly improve delivery of complex processes at scale for customers, and to create a better experience for their end-users, in this instance the staff and pupils of Northern Ireland's schools.

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) for the contract is £107 million.

