A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q2 2024

The Interim Report for 2nd Quarter 2024 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"Our results this quarter confirm that performance in all our businesses is trending in the right direction. Market demand has been strong, and as we have all seen, the situation in the Red Sea remains entrenched, which leads to continued pressure on global supply chains. These conditions are now expected to continue for the remainder of the year. We have invested in additional equipment in all our businesses to adapt to the situation and continue supporting our customers through the disruptions. As we look ahead, our focus remains on leveraging organic growth while exploring opportunities for value-accretive acquisitions particularly in Logistics. We will maintain tight cost control and high asset utilization, and further execute on our fleet renewal program."



Contact person:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Interim Report Q2 2024