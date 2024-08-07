Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
07.08.24
11:44 Uhr
1.389,50 Euro
-33,50
-2,35 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.398,501.399,5011:54
1.398,501.399,5011:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2024 08:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q2 2024

The Interim Report for 2nd Quarter 2024 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"Our results this quarter confirm that performance in all our businesses is trending in the right direction. Market demand has been strong, and as we have all seen, the situation in the Red Sea remains entrenched, which leads to continued pressure on global supply chains. These conditions are now expected to continue for the remainder of the year. We have invested in additional equipment in all our businesses to adapt to the situation and continue supporting our customers through the disruptions. As we look ahead, our focus remains on leveraging organic growth while exploring opportunities for value-accretive acquisitions particularly in Logistics. We will maintain tight cost control and high asset utilization, and further execute on our fleet renewal program."

Contact person:

  • Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
  • Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Interim Report Q2 2024


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.