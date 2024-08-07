

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold inched up slightly toward $2,400 per ounce on Wednesday due to dovish Fed expectations and increased tensions in the Middle East.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,394.77 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,434.20.



The yen slipped from a seven-month high, while the dollar and Treasury yields edged higher as markets scaled back wagers on an intra-meeting emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve.



A sense of calm returned to financial markets and Treasury yields rebounded after Federal Reserve officials reassured investors that the U.S. is not headed for a recession.



Traders are currently pricing in a half-point September cut, followed by aggressive easing that could lop 2.25 percentage points off the Fed's short-term borrowing rate by the end of next year.



Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan played down the chances of a near-term rate hike, triggering a sharp fall in the yen.



On the geopolitical front, traders braced for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of fighter groups Hamas and Hezbollah.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX