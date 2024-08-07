

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $37.18 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $36.43 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Kennametal Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $38.78 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $543.31 million from $550.23 million last year.



Kennametal Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 - $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $480 - $500 Mln



