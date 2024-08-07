

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp (GHM) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $3.0 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.6 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $3.6 million or $0.33 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $50.0 million from $47.6 million last year.



Graham Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $3.0 Mln. vs. $2.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $50.0 Mln vs. $47.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $200mln - $210mln



