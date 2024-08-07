NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE: NCDL) ("NCDL" or the "Company"), a business development company externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC (the "Adviser"), and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"), today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

Net investment income per share of $0.57

Total net realized and unrealized loss on investments per share of $(0.20)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations per share of $0.37

Net asset value ("NAV") per share of $18.03, compared to $18.21 per share as of March 31, 2024

Paid second quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share and the first of four special distributions of $0.10 per share on July 29, 2024, which represents a 12.3% total annualized yield based on the second quarter NAV per share

Declared third quarter regular distribution of $0.45 per share

"I am pleased with the momentum NCDL has maintained, generating net investment income to support an attractive 12.3% annualized dividend yield to shareholders," said Ken Kencel, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "Our focus on the middle market-coupled with our strong diversification, rigorous investment process, and differentiated sourcing model-positions NCDL to take advantage of the attractive opportunities we see in the private credit market."

"We have constructed a defensive portfolio, with stable credit quality that is balanced across multiple measures-whether looking at sponsor, position size, or industry," said Shai Vichness, Chief Financial Officer of NCDL and Churchill. "The fair value of our assets rose to $2.0 billion, and looking ahead we remain confident that we will continue to execute our strategy and provide strong risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders."

Distribution Declaration

The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a third quarter 2024 regular distribution of $0.45 per share payable on October 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024. On January 10, 2024, the Board declared four special distributions of $0.10 per share, to be paid over a one-year period, with the next distribution payable on October 28, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024.

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

As of June 30, 2024, the fair value of the Company's portfolio investments was $2.0 billion across 198 portfolio companies and 26 industries. This compares to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2024 across 195 portfolio companies and 26 industries.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of approximately 90.6% first-lien term loans, 7.8% subordinated debt investments, and 1.6% equity investments. As of March 31, 2024, the Company's portfolio based on fair value consisted of 89.0% first-lien term loans, 9.3% subordinated debt investments, and 1.8% equity investments.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company funded $305 million of portfolio investments and received $100 million of proceeds from principal repayments and sales, compared to $204.3 million and $54.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, respectively.

As of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, the weighted average Internal Risk Rating of the portfolio at fair value was 4.1 and 4.1 (4.0 being the initial rating assigned at origination), respectively, and loans on non-accrual status represented 1.4% of total investments at amortized cost (or 0.5% of total investments at fair value) and 0.4% at amortized cost (or 0.1% at fair value), respectively. Two new portfolio companies were added to non-accrual status during the quarter.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Investment Income

Investment income, primarily attributable to interest and fees on our debt investments, increased to $55.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, from $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to increased investment activity driven by an increase in deployed capital, slightly offset by a decrease in the weighted average yield of debt and income producing investments. As of June 30, 2024, the weighted average yield of debt and income producing investments at fair value decreased to 11.4%, compared to 11.7% as of June 30, 2023, as a result of spread tightening.

Net Expenses

Net expenses increased to $24.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase in interest and debt financing expenses and management fees. Interest and debt financing expenses increased due to higher average daily borrowings, higher average interest rates, the use of the senior secured revolving credit facility in the third quarter of 2023 and the completion of two debt securitizations on December 7, 2023 and March 14, 2024, respectively. The increase in management fees was driven by the Company's increase in total assets. Under the terms of the advisory agreement, the Adviser is waiving the incentive fee on income and the incentive fee on capital gains for the first five quarters beginning with the calendar quarter in which the IPO was consummated (i.e., beginning with the calendar quarter ended March 31, 2024 through the calendar quarter ending March 31, 2025).

Net Realized Gain (Loss) and Net Change in Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investments

Net realized gains increased to $1.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to $218 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the net realized gain was primarily driven by full or partial paydowns of our investments. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recorded a net change in unrealized loss of $(12.1) million, which resulted from a decrease in fair value primarily attributable to two underperforming portfolio companies. This compares to a net unrealized loss of $(4.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $71.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $1.0 billion in total aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding. Subject to borrowing base and other conditions, the Company had approximately $290.0 million available for additional borrowings under its existing credit facilities, as of June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company's debt to equity ratio was 1.04x compared to 0.82x at March 31, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (866) 605-1826 approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the call; international callers should dial +1 (215) 268-9877. Participants should reference Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. when prompted.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Events section of the Company's website at https://www.ncdl.com/news/events. A replay will be available under the same link following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ("NCDL") is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. NCDL has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. NCDL is externally managed by its investment adviser, Churchill DLC Advisor LLC, and by its sub-adviser, Churchill Asset Management LLC ("Churchill"). Both the investment adviser and sub-adviser are affiliates and subsidiaries of Nuveen, LLC ("Nuveen") the investment management division of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America ("TIAA") and one of the largest asset managers globally. Churchill is a leading capital provider for private equity-backed middle market companies and operates as the exclusive U.S. middle market direct lending and private capital business of Nuveen and TIAA. Churchill is a registered investment advisor and majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of TIAA.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (Unaudited) Investments Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments, at fair value

(amortized cost of $2,023,384 and $1,666,169, respectively) $ 1,990,856 $ 1,641,686 Cash and cash equivalents 70,986 67,395 Restricted cash 50 50 Interest receivable 18,299 17,674 Receivable for investments sold 2,650 3,919 Prepaid expenses 93 13 Other assets $ - $ 127 Total assets $ 2,082,934 $ 1,730,864 Liabilities Secured borrowings (net of $8,029 and $7,941 deferred financing costs, respectively) (See Note 6) $ 1,020,721 $ 943,936 Payable for investments purchased 17,790 - Interest payable 21,292 9,837 Due to adviser for expense support (See Note 5) - 632 Management fees payable 3,590 3,006 Distributions payable 30,108 22,683 Directors' fees payable 127 96 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,934 2,789 Total liabilities $ 1,096,562 $ 982,979 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 7) Net Assets: (See Note 8) Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 and 500,000,000 shares authorized, 54,705,779 and

41,242,105 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 547 $ 412 Paid-in-capital in excess of par value 1,019,617 776,719 Total distributable earnings (loss) (33,792) (29,246) Total net assets $ 986,372 $ 747,885 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,082,934 $ 1,730,864 Net asset value per share (See Note 9) $ 18.03 $ 18.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments: Interest income $ 53,018 $ 36,292 $ 102,096 $ 69,679 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,529 551 3,521 872 Dividend income 33 24 341 40 Other income 509 234 726 470 Total investment income 55,089 37,101 106,684 71,061 Expenses: Interest and debt financing expenses 18,721 14,298 35,662 27,041 Management fees (See Note 5) 3,590 2,475 6,854 4,781 Incentive fees on net investment income 3,075 - 7,534 - Professional fees 693 964 1,403 1,554 Directors' fees 127 95 255 191 Administration fees (See Note 5) 484 350 1,026 659 Other general and administrative expenses 466 357 743 528 Total expenses before expense support and Incentive fees waived 27,156 18,539 53,477 34,754 Expense support (See Note 5) - (144) - (158) Incentive fees waived (See Note 5) (3,075) - (7,534) - Net Expenses after expense support 24,081 18,395 45,943 34,596 Net investment income 31,008 18,706 60,741 36,465 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments 1,017 218 (2,608) 6,699 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) Non-controlled/non-affiliated company investments (12,102) (4,242) (8,045) (15,379) Income tax (provision) benefit 282 (376) 141 (762) Total net change in unrealized gain (loss) (11,820) (4,618) (7,904) (16,141) Total net realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments (10,803) (4,400) (10,512) (9,442) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 20,205 $ 14,306 $ 50,229 $ 27,023 Per share data: Net investment income per share - basic and diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.61 $ 1.13 $ 1.23 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share - basic and diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.47 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,789.044 30,621.009 53,773.698 29,679.378

PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY (information presented herein is at amortized cost; dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Investments: Total investments, beginning of period $ 1,814,985 $ 1,293,592 Purchase of investments 304,976 102,103 Proceeds from principal repayments and sales of investments (99,977) (5,759) Payment-in-kind interest 1,529 551 Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net 854 628 Net realized gain (loss) on investments 1,017 218 Total investments, end of period $ 2,023,384 $ 1,391,333 Portfolio companies at beginning of period 195 153 Number of new portfolio companies funded 11 9 Number of portfolio companies sold or repaid (8) (1) Portfolio companies, end of period 198 161 Count of investments 434 329 Count of industries 26 23

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Investments: Total investments, beginning of period $ 1,666,169 $ 1,225,573 Purchase of investments 509,305 202,017 Proceeds from principal repayments and sales of investments (154,873) (45,361) Payment-in-kind interest 3,521 872 Amortization of premium/accretion of discount, net 1,870 1,533 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (2,608) 6,699 Total investments, end of period $ 2,023,384 $ 1,391,333 Portfolio companies at beginning of period 179 145 Number of new portfolio companies funded 34 20 Number of portfolio companies sold or repaid (15) (4) Portfolio companies, end of period 198 161 Count of investments 434 329 Count of industries 26 23

