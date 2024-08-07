Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 07.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AQR1 | ISIN: CA38076H2000 | Ticker-Symbol: GDR1
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
07.08.2024 14:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goldcliff Resource Corp.: Goldcliff Plans High Grade Silver Exploration at Ainsworth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF) reports that upcoming exploration activities at the Ainsworth silver project will refine trench and drill targets to locate high-grade, direct shipping silver mineralization of similar grade to that produced at the historic No 1 mine. The No 1 mine produced 1,993,849 ounces of silver at a recovered grade of 49.6 opt (1.406 kg/t) silver. Located near Kaslo, B.C., Goldcliff acquired the property by staking and owns a 100% interest with no royalties.

Sampling by Goldcliff in the general vicinity of the No. 1 Mine site returned silver values in excess of 1 kilo per tonne silver from an old trench (1.381 Kg/t) and from the mine dump (3.553 kg/t) suggesting significant potential exists nearby for additional remaining high-grade silver mineralization related to the No. 1 Mine.

A re-evaluation of data from previous exploration on the Ainsworth Silver Project has revealed what appears to be a strong association of subtle conductive trends with the No. 1 Mine silver mineralization, as well as with limestone meta-sediment contacts that often host the silver mineralization. Goldcliff is planning a three-week ground exploration program to delineate conductive targets that may represent metallic mineralization for trenching and drilling. The program will consist of detailed geological mapping, soil sampling, concentrated Lithic Drainage Sampling (LDS) method and geophysical surveying.

Geophysical surveys will include VLF electromagnetic surveys (VLF-EM) and Self Potential (SP) follow-up surveys. The results from VLF-EM surveys over specific anomalous areas will be tested using the SP method to discriminate barren non-metallic features from those containing metallic sulphides commonly associated with high-grade silver mineralization. Pending the results of these surveys, targets will be prioritized for trenching and follow-up drilling.

Goldcliff is a multi asset exploration and development company focused on projects where a bootstrap development strategy may be applicable. Current active projects include the Kettle Valley gold/silver, Panorama Ridge gold and Ainsworth silver properties in B.C. and the Nevada Rand gold/silver and Aurora West gold properties in Nevada.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at info@directroyalty.com.

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.