Goldcliff Resource Corp.: Goldcliff Extends Strike of High Grade Silver at Ainsworth

George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN)(OTC PINK:GCFFF) reports that results from ground geophysical surveys and geochemical sampling conducted at the Ainsworth silver project in September 2024 have generated compelling target areas to the south of the No 1 mine and to the north of the Dellie mine as well as in the region between them. These two mines have the highest recorded silver grades in the Ainsworth camp. The No 1 mine was the largest silver producer in the district (1,993,818 ounces) with a recovered grade of just under 50 ounces per ton silver.

The September work program was planned to examine in detail the areas immediately around the two historic high grade silver mines for indications of possible extension of mineralization not found on surface. Twelve grid lines were run east to west, perpendicular to the north south trend of geology and mineralization. Geophysical measurements were taken at stations along these lines as were soil samples. A total of 277 soil samples were analyzed along with 30 LDS (Lithic Drainage Sediment) samples and 41 rock samples. As expected, all samples taken immediately around the No 1 mine returned high silver values. For soil samples the highest silver value was 1,971 ppm, for rocks, 733 ppm and for LDS 73.98 ppm.

Moderate to strong geochemical anomalies were encountered along strike to the north of the Dellie mine underground workings and along strike to the south of the No 1 mine underground workings. The anomalous values are not as high as from sampling over top of the old workings and dumps but that would be expected from zones of potential mineralization that do not outcrop. The extensive number of former mines, old pits and trenches suggests that any mineralization that outcrops has already been found and evaluated. Any remaining mineralization is not likely to outcrop and therefore the more moderate soil and LDS sampling results are highly encouraging. Moreover, areas of low prospectivity have virtually no geochemical response.

Approximately 200 metres south of the No 1 mine, along the projected trend of the No 1 shear, an LDS sample returned 15 ppm Ag. Given the technique (site selection avoiding glacial transport) and methodology (natural sorting of water flow) of LDS sampling, this is a very encouraging result. All samples of moderate to high silver analyses also contain proportional anomalous readings in pathfinder elements such as arsenic, antimony, cadmium, lead and zinc.

The compilation of all data suggests that there is a sheared structural trend hosting silver mineralization in both the No 1 and Dellie mines and that the structural trend strike extension between the two mines, as well as north of the Dellie mine and south of the No 1 mine, constitute high priority targets for follow up geochemical and geophysical exploration and trenching. A limited budget in 2024 precluded detailed sampling between the two mines where previous reconnaissance sampling yielded several anomalous LDS silver values with values up to 77ppm Ag. This is a prime area for follow up exploration using the same methodology.

Finally, and of high importance, is the fact that detailed mapping indicates much more of the property hosts the No 1 limestone than is shown on the historic B.C. government mapping. The No 1 limestone hosts the high-grade silver mineralization on the property, and with proper structural preparation, this unmapped limestone could also host high-grade silver mineralization. This is highly encouraging for the longer-term potential of the property.

Ed Rockel, P. Geo, qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 supervised the preparation and verification of the technical information contained in this release.

