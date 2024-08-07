

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britain's Police forces are on high alert against possible riots across England as dozens of far-right protests are reportedly planned for Wednesday.



Police chiefs have made clear that public order reserves will be on standby in strategic locations throughout the week, with thousands of extra officers available for rapid deployment whenever disorder arises.



Senior district crown prosecutor Jonathan Egan warned that anyone participating in riots will face consequences.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already warned that those taking part in attacks - whether it be directly or online - will face the full force of the law.



He announced the immediate creation of a program to stop criminals planning violence and unrest on the streets.



The Prime Minister's Office said mosques in the country will be offered new emergency security.



Nationwide riots were triggered last week after misinformation shared over social media that the suspect in the fatal stabbing of three girls in Southport on July 29 was an asylum seeker turned viral.



There have already been hundreds of arrests, including for online offences. Some have already appeared in court and convicted.



On Wednesday, Liverpool Crown Court sentenced three men to jail over violence in Merseyside.



