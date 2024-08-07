

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Australia have announced new steps to enhance force posture and defense industrial cooperation between the teo countries.



'Today's meetings have once again demonstrated the extraordinary strength of our unbreakable alliance with Australia,' Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said during a joint news conference following the Australia-U.S. Ministerial Consultations.



Austin announced that the two countries are taking steps to deepen force posture cooperation with upgrades to critical air bases in Western Australia and the Northern Territory.



'We're also increasing the presence of rotational U.S. Forces in Australia,' he told reporters. 'All this will mean more maritime patrol aircraft and reconnaissance aircraft operating from bases across northern Australia. It will also mean more frequent rotational bomber deployments.'



The U.S. and Australia are also increasing defense industrial base cooperation.



Austin announced that the two countries are aiming to sign memorandums of understanding by the end of the year that will support in the production of critical munitions.



One agreement would support the manufacturing of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems in Australia by 2025.



A second agreement would support the co-production, co-sustainment and co-development of the Precision Strike Missile. The two countries have agreed to stand up a joint program office for that endeavor in early 2025.



Austin said both countries will also continue to advance their defense ties with other regional allies and partners throughout the Indo-Pacific and build upon the trilateral AUKUS security partnership with the U.K.



Tuesday's talks in Annapolis cap a series of U.S. engagements with key allies in the Indo-Pacific over the past 10 days as the Defense Department continues to strengthen partnerships to support a shared vision for peace, stability and deterrence throughout the region.



