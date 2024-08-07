QualSights Launches Game-Changing Smart Tags to Passively, Precisely Measure Product Usage

QualSights' latest addition to its proprietary suite of Smart Sensors and industry-leading insights technology enables a passive understanding of product usage and routines with granular precision.

QualSights, a next-generation insights technology platform, has unveiled Smart Tags; patented, cloud-connected sensors that offer breakthrough data capture capabilities. By eliminating the reliance on human recall, which often yields unreliable data, Smart Tags autonomously and accurately track if, when, how often, how long, and where products are used. This combination of autonomous tracking and exceptional precision provides brands with deep, actionable insights into consumer behavior, enabling more informed and confident, data-driven decisions.

Compact in size, easy to ship and set up, Smart Tags are compatible with hundreds of products across a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, household goods, beauty products, wine & spirits, pharmaceuticals, and more. They can also be utilized on various home appliances, devices (including electronics and medical devices), and other areas in the home (such as doors and cabinets).

This innovative technology marks a significant advancement in consumer insights, offering the unique capability to trigger surveys, videos, and photos from consumers at the exact moment a product is being used. This real-time context captures the "how" and "why" behind product usage, providing brands with richer insights and enabling a deeper understanding of consumer behavior.

Seamlessly integrating with QualSights' comprehensive suite of technology-including its sophisticated, AI-powered Platform and award-winning Participant App-Smart Tags enhance traditional in-home usage tests and diary studies - empowering companies to improve product launch and innovation success rates.

QualSights Founder & CEO, Nihal Advani elaborates on the valuable data this new technology unlocks: "QualSights has worked diligently to develop transformative technology that empowers companies to understand and measure human behavior with unmatched depth and precision. Everyday behaviors are too intricate to accurately capture using traditional research methodologies. We are pleased to offer our clients the ability to gather granular data on product usage passively, enabling them to make decisions with confidence based on trustworthy data."

Advani continues, "Obtaining consumption data backed by proof of usage will help companies overcome recall bias and make impactful decisions. From identifying whitespace opportunities for category innovation to uncovering how to build better products and elevating pre-launch testing, our Smart Tags prime new products for successful launches."

About QualSights

QualSights is a next-generation insights company that develops disruptive technology to help brands decode human behavior. QualSights' patented, always-on Smart Sensors, award-winning Participant App, and sophisticated AI-powered platform are all part of an integrated technology suite designed to capture, understand, and analyze insights with unparalleled precision, depth, and speed. QualSights' Smart Sensors allow brands to capture insights at the exact moment they occur, passively collecting behavioral data without relying on human recall. QualSights' Participant App uncovers the 'why' and 'how' behind behavior with unmatched depth and authenticity, while QualSights' AI-powered platform streamlines the analysis process, enabling brands to transform complex data into compelling narratives and actionable insights. Trusted by numerous Fortune 500 companies across the CPG, pharmaceutical, technology, and other industries, QualSights drives growth through product innovation, renovation, and optimization. Visit us online at www.qualsights.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

