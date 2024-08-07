

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced a $2.2 billion investment in the nation's grid for eight projects across 18 states to protect against growing threats of extreme weather events, lower costs for communities, and catalyze additional grid capacity to meet load growth stemming from an increase in manufacturing and data centers.



Funded by the Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) Program, the selected projects will catalyze nearly $10 billion in total public and private investment to bring reliable, affordable, clean energy to Americans.



This deployment of new, innovative transmission infrastructure and technology upgrades to the existing grid will add nearly 13 gigawatts of grid capacity, including 4,800 megawatts of offshore wind, allowing more clean power to reach customers across the country.



It is estimated that these projects will create at least 5,000 good-paying jobs and upgrade more than 1,000 miles of transmission in total.



'The first half of 2024 has already broken records for the hottest days in Earth's history, and as extreme weather continues to hit every part of the country, we must act with urgency to strengthen our aging grid to protect American communities,' said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.



Across the 8 projects, more than $300 million will be invested in community workforce development, scholarships and apprentice programs, as well as grants to community organizations. Six of eight GRIP projects will utilize local partnerships with labor unions, at least five of which will partner with local chapters of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).



