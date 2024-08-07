

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that the chronic wasting disease, also known as zombie deer disease, has been confirmed in a female white-tailed deer in the state.



The infected deer was found dead in Fairwood in north Spokane County, following this authorities conducted test, which revealed the disease.



CWD is a contagious disease that affects the nervous system of deer, elk, reindeer, and moose, causing extensive damage and eventually death. It can take as many as two years to fully develop after the animal has been exposed.



The major symptoms of CWD are weight loss, clumsy movements, drooling, excessive thirst, urination, and behavioral changes.



'With the spread of CWD across the country and recent detections in adjacent states and provinces, WDFW has proactively conducted surveillance in this area since 2021,' said Eric Gardner, WDFW's Wildlife Program Director.



'We detected this case because of the surveillance program, and we are immediately reviewing our Management Plan and the circumstances of this detection. We will announce additional management actions soon.'



So far, CWD has been confirmed in 35 states and four Canadian provinces, including Idaho, Montana, California, and British Columbia, Fox12 reports.



