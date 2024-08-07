

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced that the first human case of west nile virus, and first animal case of Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, have been confirmed in the state.



According to the state health officials, a man in his 40s from Hampden County was diagnosed with west nile virus, whereas a horse in Plymouth was diagnosed with EEE.



'Historically, August and September are the months when most people are exposed to West Nile virus in Massachusetts. This is also the first year with elevated EEE activity since our last outbreak in 2019 and 2020,' said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.



'Populations of mosquitoes that can carry and spread these viruses are large this year and we continue to see increases in the number of EEE- and WNV-positive mosquito samples throughout the state. Residents should continue to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.'



The authorities also noted that mosquito samples collected in Dedham tested positive for EEE, raising concerns about the spread of disease. Additionally, two communities - Carver and Middleborough are currently at high risk for EEE.



West Nile virus and EEE are spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, causing symptoms such as, vomiting, fever, headaches, and diarrhea.



'We continue to recommend taking steps to prevent mosquito bites until the first hard frost,' State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown, advised. 'People should use mosquito repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient, clothing to reduce exposed skin, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during the evening or early morning.'



