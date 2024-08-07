

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google recently announced that it will be discontinuing the production of the popular Chromecast, making it available only while supplies last. In its place, the company is launching the all-new Google TV Streamer.



According to Google's blog post, the Google TV Streamer boasts AI capabilities that allow it to provide episode summaries and reviews, as well as create personalized watchlists tailored to individual household members' preferences. This cutting-edge device offers a premium streaming experience and functions as a central hub for controlling smart home devices, making it a step up from the Chromecast.



MacRumors reports that the Google TV Streamer provides access to a vast library of over 700,000 movies and shows from popular streaming platforms like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV, as well as over 800 free channels for live TV. Notably, it features an AI-enhanced content recommendation system powered by Google's Gemini technology, offering custom watchlists and detailed summaries and reviews of various content.



With a faster processor, double the memory, and 32GB of storage, the Google TV Streamer supports 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The device is designed to be placed in front of the TV for seamless connectivity with smart home devices and is compatible with Matter, featuring a built-in Thread border router to improve connectivity and responsiveness of smart home devices such as locks and motion sensors.



Available in Porcelain and Hazel colors, the Google TV Streamer is priced at $99.99, making it more affordable than the Apple TV 4K and on par with the Roku Ultra, while offering a similar array of features. Pre-orders are currently open, and shipping is set to begin on September 24, 2024.



