

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Division of Public Health in Alaska has reported a significant increase in whooping cough, or pertussis, cases this year, with 131 confirmed cases to date, a stark contrast to the 26 cases recorded throughout 2023.



Whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can persist for several months and may escalate in severity, particularly among infants, children, and the elderly. The onset of whooping cough is characterized by mild symptoms resembling those of a cold, such as a low-grade fever, cough, and nasal congestion.



Joe McLaughlin, an epidemiologist with the division, noted that Alaska's situation reflects a broader national pattern. 'We have recorded over 100 cases of pertussis this year, marking a notable rise in incidence that we have not observed in quite some time,' McLaughlin stated. He expressed concern regarding the high hospitalization rates among young infants affected by the disease. McLaughlin pointed out that the majority of whooping cough cases in Alaska occur in children who are not current with their vaccinations.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that one-third of infants under one-year-old who contract whooping cough will require hospitalization, with a mortality rate of 1% among hospitalized infants. Additional complications for infants may include vomiting, seizures, and rib fractures. To safeguard infants, McLaughlin emphasized the importance of vaccinating both the children and the adults in their vicinity.



McLaughlin cautioned that if Alaskans experience cold-like symptoms this summer, it is likely to be COVID-19, although whooping cough remains a possibility. He noted that healthcare providers can conduct tests for both illnesses, and individuals diagnosed with whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics. Prompt testing and treatment are crucial, as highlighted by the state health department, which reiterates that vaccination is the most effective means of preventing whooping cough.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX