

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Livingston County Health Department (LCHD) in Brighton has issued a warning after an incident involving a rabid bat. People are advised to be cautious as bats are more active during this time of year. If any contact with a bat occurs or if a bat is found inside a home, reporting it to the Health Department is crucial. The public health staff is available to assess the situation and determine the risk of rabies exposure.



Rabies is a deadly viral infection that can spread to humans and other mammals through bites or scratches from an infected animal. This virus attacks the central nervous system, causing severe brain damage and eventual death. It's important to seek treatment before any symptoms appear since there is no cure for rabies once symptoms manifest.



The LCHD recommends keeping pets up to date with their rabies vaccinations and taking preventive measures such as installing screens on doors and windows to prevent bats from entering homes. Any animal bites should be washed promptly with soap and water followed by a medical evaluation.



It's essential to understand that bat bites might not always be visible. Exposure could still occur even without apparent scratches or bites. Residents are cautioned to avoid contact with bats and should reach out to the health department if they come across one. Individuals who find bats nearby should be cautious and hold off on releasing them until they have consulted with health officials. Furthermore, waking up to a bat in the room is considered an exposure, even with no visible bites.



Due to the small size of bat bites, early detection is crucial to avoid expensive rabies post-exposure treatments. For immediate assistance, the LCHD can be contacted during business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 517-552-6882.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX