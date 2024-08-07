

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $12.26 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $4.16 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.31 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.9% to $181.650 million from $190.917 million last year.



Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



