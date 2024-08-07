

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$60.53 million, or -$0.43 per share. This compares with -$3.60 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $51.15 million from $45.67 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$60.53 Mln. vs. -$3.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.43 vs. -$0.02 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $51.15 Mln vs. $45.67 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.80) - (-$0.75)



