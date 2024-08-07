

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



Earnings: $7.9 million in Q2 vs. -$2.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.08 per share Revenue: $300.1 million in Q2 vs. $256.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $265 - $280 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,125 - $1,150 mln



