

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for DHI Group Inc. (DHX):



Earnings: $0.94 million in Q2 vs. -$0.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $35.83 million in Q2 vs. $38.54 million in the same period last year.



