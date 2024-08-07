

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.17 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $144.50 million, or $3.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.75 million or $4.71 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $803.38 million from $668.39 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.17 Mln. vs. $144.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $3.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $803.38 Mln vs. $668.39 Mln last year.



