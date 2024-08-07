

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $8.79 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $16.64 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.35 million or $0.17 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $25.98 million from $33.42 million last year.



SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $8.79 Mln. vs. $16.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $25.98 Mln vs. $33.42 Mln last year.



