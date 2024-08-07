

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$34.5 million, or -$0.53 per share. This compares with -$53.5 million, or -$0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $93.2 million from $102.1 million last year.



Beyond Meat, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$34.5 Mln. vs. -$53.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.53 vs. -$0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $93.2 Mln vs. $102.1 Mln last year.



