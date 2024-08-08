Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2024) - MyndTec Inc. (CSE: MYTC) ("MyndTec" or the "Company"), an emerging player in neurological treatment and rehabilitation, is proud to announce that the Company's MyndMove system will be showcased at the 2024 Para Dance Sport International Competition & USA Open ("2024 Para Dance Sport") taking place in Detroit, Michigan from August 9 to 11, 2024. This historic event will welcome approximately 75 of the world's best wheelchair ballroom dancers from over 15 countries.

The opening ceremonies will be held at the Renaissance Center located at 100 Renaissance Center in Detroit on Friday, August 9 and the competition will take place on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center located at 15801 Michigan Ave in Dearborn, Michigan. The event will be globally live streamed, and on PBS television.

Life Beyond Barriers, LLC (LBB) is the principal sponsor for the 2024 Para Dance Sport International Competition & USA Open. LBB is the United States distributor for MyndTec.

This event marks a significant milestone for MyndTec as it will introduce the MyndMove system to a global audience of para-athletes and rehabilitation professionals. Attendees at the 2024 Para Dance USA will witness live the capabilities of the MyndMove system, showcasing its potential to enhance rehabilitation outcomes for para-athletes. MyndMove is a revolutionary therapy that utilizes non-invasive electrical stimulation to promote functional recovery in patients with neurological impairments. The technology is designed to restore voluntary movement and improve the quality of life for individuals affected by stroke, spinal cord injury, and other neurological conditions. A team of MyndMove specialists will be on-site to provide detailed explanations and answer questions about the technology's applications and benefits.

In conjunction with this announcement, MyndTec is thrilled to share that Health Canada has approved the use of MyndMove for lower limb treatment. This expansion of the MyndMove license represents a transformative step in neurorehabilitation, offering enhanced recovery potential for individuals with lower limb impairments in Canada.

"We are excited to have the MyndMove system featured at this prestigious event and to also receive Health Canada's approval for lower limb treatment," said Craig Leon, CEO of MyndTec Inc. "These advancements reflect our commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with neurological impairments through cutting-edge technology and innovative treatment solutions."

"We are honored and thrilled to be the principal sponsor of the 2024 Para Dance Sport International Competition and USA Open. This event not only highlights the extraordinary talents of para-athletes from around the world but also provides a unique platform to introduce the MyndMove system. At Life Beyond Barriers, which includes its legal entities Life Beyond Barriers Rehabilitation Group, LLC, and Life Beyond Barriers Applied Technology, LLC, we are dedicated to advancing rehabilitation technologies," said Sandy Burns, President of Life Beyond Barriers, LLC. "The MyndMove system's capabilities promote functional recovery, improving outcomes and quality of life for individuals, while providing opportunities and options for people with disabilities to experience innovative technology and rehabilitation."

For more information about 2024 Para Dance USA, visit: https://worldabilitysport.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Dearborn-2024-Para-Dance-Sport-USA-Open-information-package.pdf

About MyndTec

MyndTec is a CSE-listed medical technology company focused on using neurostimulation to restore function and improve treatment for individuals who have suffered from diseases, disorders and damage to the central nervous system, including Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and stroke. The Company has developed the MyndMove system, a non-invasive functional electrical stimulation-based intervention, that uses neuroplasticity mechanisms to stimulate the development of new neural pathways allowing patients to re-establish voluntary movement and improve living independence. The company is researching new treatments and uses for neurostimulation and other technologies to improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.myndtec.com.

About Life Beyond Barriers, LLC

Life Beyond Barriers, LLC ("LBB") legal entity

Life Beyond Barriers Rehabilitation Group, LLC ("LBBRG") is a CARF (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities)-accredited facility specializing in comprehensive outpatient rehabilitation services. LBBRG provides quality services assuring its clients and their families that the facility is committed to providing exceptional, person-centered services that enhance the quality of life and promote successful outcomes. LBBRG offers and incorporates the MyndMove system with its clients' therapy programs.

LBBRG's mission is to empower individuals by creating personalized, evidence-based recovery plans that focus on the individual's goals and clinical findings, and with the use of innovative technology, evidence-based science, education and a team-based approach to meet the established goals while experiencing the desired progress.

For more information, visit LBBRG's website at www.lbbrehab.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, all statements regarding: events, performance or results of operations that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "could", "continue", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled", "goal", "target", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that include, but are not limited to: expected future development; general economic conditions; the ability of the Company to execute on its business objectives; and other estimates and assumptions described in the Company's Listing Statement dated February 18, 2022 and other public filings, including its most recent MD&A, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's research, development and commercialization of its products could be stopped or delayed if any third party fails to provide sufficient quantities of products or components, or fails to do so at acceptable quality levels or prices, or fails to maintain or achieve satisfactory regulatory compliance, or fails to obtain and maintain necessary intellectual property protections, as well as to navigate potential challenges from third parties asserting their own intellectual property rights; the Company expects to incur significant ongoing costs and obligations relating to its investment in infrastructure, growth, research and development, licensing, regulatory compliance and operations; and other risks and uncertainties described in its Listing Statement and other public filings. The Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, however, there may be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as expected and that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from current expectations.

These forward-looking statements are only current as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and the Company provides no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein, other than as required by applicable law. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

