Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2025) - James Anderson (the "Investor") announces update to his ownership of common shares in the capital of MyndTec Inc. (the "Issuer") (the "Common Shares") and common share purchase warrants of the Issuer (the "Warrants").

On May 22, 2025, the Issuer completed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a private placement of units ("Units") announced on January 30, 2025. 697,023 Units were issued pursuant to the Second Tranche at a price of $0.20 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one Common Share and One Half (1/2) Warrant (each a "May 2025 Placement Warrant"). Each whole May 2025 Placement Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.24 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing date.

The Investor acquired 697,023 Units pursuant to the Second Tranche.

Prior to the completion of the Second Tranche, the Investor owned directly, and indirectly through Life Beyond Barriers, LLC ("LBB"), 7,995,159 Common Shares and 3,496,849 Warrants, representing approximately 38.66% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Following the completion of the Second Tranche and as of the date hereof, the Investor owns directly, and indirectly through LBB, 8,692,182 Common Shares and 3,845,360 Warrants, representing approximately 40.75% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

The transaction was made in the ordinary course of business, for investment purposes only and not for the purpose of exercising control or direction over the Issuer. The Investor may from time to time acquire additional common shares or warrants, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional common shares or warrants or may continue to hold the common shares or warrants.

