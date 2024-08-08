

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Transurban (TCL.AX TRAUF), a developer and operator of toll roads networks, reported that its profit for the fiscal year 2024 climbed to A$376 million from A$92 million last year.



Total revenue for the year were A$4.119 billion compared to A$4.157 billion in the prior year.



For fiscal year 2024, the company is distributing 62.0 cents per stapled security, reflecting a 7% growth and aligning with the guidance provided during the fiscal year 2023 results.



In fiscal year 2025, the company expects to pay a distribution of 65.0 cents per stapled security, representing a about 5% increase on fiscal year 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX