Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Warum Gold-Investitionen jetzt besonders lukrativ sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
07.08.24
08:15 Uhr
0,329 Euro
+0,009
+2,88 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3170,32507.08.
0,3130,32707.08.
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2024 06:26 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

End of European Tour 2024: GAC Motor Ignites Olympic Passion

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2024 / As the Paris Olympics ignite global excitement with athletes' impressive performances, another spectacle unfolded nearly simultaneously: the 2024 World Paris China European Tour. This tour has been a vivid display along the historic 1907 Peking-to-Paris rally route, culminating in the grand arrival in Paris, courtesy of GAC Motor's fleet.

GAC Motor, in collaboration with Autohome, launched a large-scale project "Arctic Miracle" in 2023, showcasing the technological prowess of China's new energy vehicles and strength of national brands. Fearless in safeguarding China's scientific expeditions in extreme cold, they demonstrated their responsibility and commitment to realizing the great Chinese dream. This successful collaboration has led to the opportunity to launch the 2024 China-France Tour.

M8, a flagship model of GAC Motor, embarked on a journey to honor legendary paths, with its footprints spanning multiple European countries. Starting from Amsterdam to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, M8, with its exceptional long driving range, ensured smooth travel throughout the entire China-France Tour.

M8's intelligent driving assistance system can easily handle complex road conditions, successfully navigating one of the world's most challenging tracks, the Nürburgring, and the extreme conditions of the Alps. Its superior driving comfort, ultra-long endurance and outstanding cost-performance ensure uninterrupted sightseeing at famous landmarks like the Triumphal Arch in Austria and Zurich's Grossmünster.

At the Paris Olympic Games, Chinese athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, winning honors for China. On the century-old China-France track, GAC Motor continuously pushes the boundaries of Chinese automotive excellence. Carrying the mission of building a robust automotive nation, GAC Motor contributes tirelessly to the Chinese Dream.

Name: Wang Mingshuo
Email: wangms@gacmotor.com
Phone: +86 15726679318

SOURCE: GAC MOTOR



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.