End of European Tour 2024: GAC Motor Ignites Olympic Passion

As the Paris Olympics ignite global excitement with athletes' impressive performances, another spectacle unfolded nearly simultaneously: the 2024 World Paris China European Tour. This tour has been a vivid display along the historic 1907 Peking-to-Paris rally route, culminating in the grand arrival in Paris, courtesy of GAC Motor's fleet.

GAC Motor, in collaboration with Autohome, launched a large-scale project "Arctic Miracle" in 2023, showcasing the technological prowess of China's new energy vehicles and strength of national brands. Fearless in safeguarding China's scientific expeditions in extreme cold, they demonstrated their responsibility and commitment to realizing the great Chinese dream. This successful collaboration has led to the opportunity to launch the 2024 China-France Tour.

M8, a flagship model of GAC Motor, embarked on a journey to honor legendary paths, with its footprints spanning multiple European countries. Starting from Amsterdam to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, M8, with its exceptional long driving range, ensured smooth travel throughout the entire China-France Tour.

M8's intelligent driving assistance system can easily handle complex road conditions, successfully navigating one of the world's most challenging tracks, the Nürburgring, and the extreme conditions of the Alps. Its superior driving comfort, ultra-long endurance and outstanding cost-performance ensure uninterrupted sightseeing at famous landmarks like the Triumphal Arch in Austria and Zurich's Grossmünster.

At the Paris Olympic Games, Chinese athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, winning honors for China. On the century-old China-France track, GAC Motor continuously pushes the boundaries of Chinese automotive excellence. Carrying the mission of building a robust automotive nation, GAC Motor contributes tirelessly to the Chinese Dream.

Name: Wang Mingshuo

Email: wangms@gacmotor.com

Phone: +86 15726679318

SOURCE: GAC MOTOR

