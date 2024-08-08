

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications provider 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), on Thursday, reported H1 revenue of EUR 2.02 billion, up 1.1% from the prior year's EUR 1.99 billion.



Service revenues rose 3.8% to EUR 1.64 billion from EUR 1.58 billion generated last year.



EBITDA for the period amounted to EUR 326.6 million, down 7.2% from the previous year's EUR 352.0 million. EBIT fell 22.8% to EUR 196.1 million from EUR 254.1 million last year.



On a per share basis, earnings totaled EUR 0.77, a decrease of 24.5%, compared to EUR 1.02 per share in the prior year period.



Looking ahead, 1&1 AG has adjusted its forecast on 2 August 2024. The company now expects service revenue to increase by around 3% to about EUR 3.33 billion in the 2024 financial year versus the prior guidance of about + 4% to €3.37 billion.



EBITDA is in the operative segment Access is expected to increase by about 9% to ca. €860 million versus the previously expected growth of about + 12 percent to €880 million.



Further, EBITDA in 2024 is expected to be around €686 million, or €700 million excluding out-of-period expenses compared to the prior outlook of about €720 million.



