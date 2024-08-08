

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L), on Thursday, reported H1 profit before tax of £146.3 million compared to £151.0 million last year. On a per share basis, basic earnings improved to 34.7p from 34.4p earned a year ago.



Reported operating profit was £149.4 million versus £146.4 million in the prior year period. Underlying operating profit slightly increased to £152.3 million from £152.2 million last year.



Total group revenue amounted to £1.32 billion, higher than the previous year's revenue of £1.19 billion.



New home completions in H1 totaled 4,445, up 5%, including a 14% increase in private completions to 3,742 homes; on track for completions of c.10,500 for the full year, at the top end of previous guidance.



Dean Finch, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Persimmon is a growing company with growing opportunities. The first half of the year has been strong with improved sales rates and robust average selling prices, despite ongoing affordability challenges. Strengthening consumer sentiment, improving macro-economic conditions and the government's welcome and ambitious planning reforms that demand more of the high quality, affordable homes that are Persimmon's core strength, are all supportive of our ambition to grow this year and in the future.'



