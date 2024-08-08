Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software, announces that it was selected to present as part of the Combined Joint All Domain Command & Control (CJADC2) block at 2024 Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference & Exhibition held August 7 - 9th at Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC.

edgeTI's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Jacques Jarman, presented "How A Digital Twin Leveraging a Proven Secure Data Mesh Can Dramatically Accelerate the Realization of CJADC2", held yesterday, August 7th 2024, at 10:25 AM EST as part of the CJADC2 Technical Presentations block.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/219206_915d3b1fe4b008a9_001full.jpg

"We were honored to have edgeTI selected to present at the 2024 Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference & Exhibition, NDIAs premier technology conference. CJADC2's existential challenge is getting the right information, to the right people, on the right device, at the speed of relevance." said Jacques Jarman, CRO of edgeTI. "We enjoyed discussing novel solutions in Digital Twins and Data Mesh to rapidly achieve CJADC2 with members of the government and fellow technology leaders."

About Emerging Technologies for Defense Conference & Exhibition

Explore the innovations that will shape national security for the next century at NDIA's flagship Emerging Technologies Conference! Hear directly from technology leaders in government, defense industry, the commercial sector, and academia on cutting edge developments, operational needs, and business opportunities and in critical mission areas. Conference themes include Game Changing Emerging Technologies, Working with Allies and Partners, Counter UAS, C/JADC2, and Contested Logistics. The conference will focus on delivering new capabilities and innovative technologies to the warfighter at speed and scale.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219206

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.