

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOF.PK) Thursday reported profit before tax of 4.645 billion yen for the first quarter, lower than 4.817 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, primarily on higher expenses.



Operating profit declined to 2.95 billion yen from 3.29 billion yen last year.



Net profit, however, increased to 2.755 billion yen or 7.91 yen per share from 2.576 billion yen or 7.40 yen per share a year ago as income tax expenses were lower in the latest quarter.



Revenue for the quarter grew 3.6 percent to 163.896 billion yen from 158.146 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead to the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 4.6 percent to 750 billion yen, while net profit is expected to decline 7.9 percent to 30 billion yen. Basic earnings per share for the year is expected at 86.59 yen.



