

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Plc (BEZ.L) reported a profit after tax of $571.6 million or 84.8 cents per share in six-month period ended 30 June 2024 up from $284.1 million or 42.1 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax for the period rose to $728.9 million from $366.4 million last year.



Insurance revenue was $2.73 billion up from $2.63 billion in the prior year.



The company anticipates opportunities for growth in the remaining months of the year and remains on track to achieve its high single-digit growth forecast. Additionally, it revised its full-year undiscounted combined ratio guidance to approximately 80%.



