

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Savills PLC (SVS.L), a British real estate services company, Thursday reported profit before tax of 8.9 million pounds for the first half, 48 percent higher than 6 million pounds in the comparable period last year, primarily helped by higher finance income.



The company' net finance income was 6.6 million pounds, up from 3.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit before tax increased 30 percent to 21.2 million pounds from 16.3 million pounds a year ago.



Operating profit slightly declined to 2.3 million euros from 2.4 million euros in the previous year.



Net profit increased to 8.3 million pounds or 5.8p per share from 4.8 million pounds or 3.4p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 5 percent to 1.063 billion pounds from 1.011 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 7.1p per share, payable on September 30 to shareholders on the register on August 30.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX