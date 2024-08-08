

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L), a recruitment consultancy company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2024 declined to 16.78 million pounds or 5.3 pence per share from 43.13 million pounds or 13.6 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before tax was 27.72 million pounds down from 63.31 million pounds in the prior year.



Revenue for the six months ended 30 June 2024 decreased 13.1% to 898.0 million pounds from last year. In constant currencies, the Group's revenue decreased 9.8%.



The Board has announced an interim dividend of 5.36 pence per share, an increase of 4.5% over last year. The interim dividend will be paid on 11 October 2024 to shareholders on the register as at 30 August 2024.



Full-year operating profit is expected to be around 60 million pounds, consistent with previous guidance.



