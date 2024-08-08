

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled ¥25.941 billion, or ¥20.52 per share. This compares with ¥19.269 billion, or ¥14.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 112131.9% to ¥328,239 billion from ¥292.465 billion last year.



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



