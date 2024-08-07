MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced its second quarter 2024 results.

Key Company Highlights

Daimler Truck program is on track with continued scaling of sensor shipments for the OEM's on-road vehicles. Daimler Truck unveiled its battery electric autonomous Freightliner eCascadia vehicle technology demonstrator equipped with Aeva 4D LiDAR

Strong momentum in passenger vehicles: continued expectation for a global top 10 OEM RFQ award decision this year; a new collaboration with an additional global top 10 OEM for integration concept of next-generation FMCW LiDAR

Completed final validation for the first industrial precision product with Nikon ahead of Aeva deliveries in Q4 2024

First expansion into security with Aeva 4D LiDAR selected by a top U.S. National Defense Security organization to protect critical energy infrastructure

Germany's AutomatedTrain program selected Aeva 4D LiDAR to help enable driverless, fully automated passenger train dispatch and parking functionality

Achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification of Aeva's information security management system, demonstrating continued progress on automotive Tier-1 readiness

" We continue to achieve key milestones on our production programs with Daimler Truck in auto and Nikon in industrial, while also making significant strides on additional automotive opportunities with multiple global top 10 passenger OEMs looking to adopt 4D LiDAR," said Soroush Salehian, Co-Founder and CEO at Aeva. " We believe the demand for Aeva's unique FMCW technology across a broad range of applications is only beginning, as evidenced by recent wins in new areas including security, and we see opportunity to continue securing additional program wins in 2024."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $160.2 million and available facility of $125.0 million as of June 30, 2024

Revenue Revenue of $2.0 million in Q2 2024, compared to revenue of $0.7 million in Q2 2023

GAAP and Non-GAAP Operating Loss* GAAP operating loss of $48.9 million in Q2 2024, compared to GAAP operating loss of $38.2 million in Q2 2023 Non-GAAP operating loss of $32.0 million in Q2 2024, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $31.1 million in Q2 2023

GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share* GAAP net loss per share of $0.82 in Q2 2024, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.82 in Q2 2023 Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.57 in Q2 2024, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.66 in Q2 2023

Shares Outstanding Weighted average shares outstanding of 53.0 million in Q2 2024



*Tables reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP measures are provided at the end of this release. Aeva believes that such non-GAAP measures are useful as supplemental measures of Aeva's performance.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, August 7, 2024. The live webcast and replay can be accessed at investors.aeva.com.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva's mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Aeva, the Aeva logo, Aeva 4D LiDAR, Aeva Atlas, Aeries, Aeva Ultra Resolution, Aeva CoreVision, and Aeva X1 are trademarks/registered trademarks of Aeva, Inc. All rights reserved. Third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our beliefs regarding our financial position and operating performance for the second quarter 2024 and business objectives for 2024, along with our expectations with respect to the production agreement with Daimler Truck and Nikon as well as engagement and deployments with other customers, and our ability to access capital under the Facility Agreement. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: (i) the fact that Aeva is an early stage company with a history of operating losses and may never achieve profitability, (ii) Aeva's limited operating history, (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the ability for Aeva to have its products selected for inclusion in OEM products, (v) the ability to manufacture at volumes and costs needed for commercial programs, (vi) no assurance or guarantee that any of our customers, including any programs which we included in our order book estimates will ever complete such testing and validation with us or that we will receive any billings or revenues forecasted in connection with such program, and (vii) other material risks and other important factors that could affect our financial results. Please refer to our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Aeva assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Aeva does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,622 $ 38,547 Marketable securities 136,560 182,481 Accounts receivable 844 628 Inventories 2,999 2,374 Other current assets 8,351 5,195 Total current assets 172,376 229,225 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,586 7,289 Property, plant and equipment, net 12,155 12,114 Intangible assets, net 2,175 2,625 Other noncurrent assets 5,815 6,132 TOTAL ASSETS $ 198,107 $ 257,385 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,824 $ 3,602 Accrued liabilities 2,936 2,648 Accrued employee costs 3,044 6,043 Lease liability, current portion 3,783 3,587 Other current liabilities 19,046 2,524 Total current liabilities 32,633 18,404 Lease liability, noncurrent portion 1,822 3,767 Warrant liability 3,692 6,772 TOTAL LIABILITIES 38,147 28,943 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 698,510 688,124 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236 ) (87 ) Accumulated deficit (538,319 ) (459,600 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 159,960 228,442 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 198,107 $ 257,385

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 2,012 $ 743 $ 4,119 $ 1,891 Cost of revenue (1) 2,860 2,661 6,359 5,190 Gross loss (848 ) (1,918 ) (2,240 ) (3,299 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (1) 26,196 27,065 51,208 52,519 General and administrative expenses (1) 8,663 7,713 17,074 15,546 Selling and marketing expenses (1) 1,706 1,485 4,235 4,083 Litigation settlement, net (2) 11,500 - 11,500 - Total operating expenses 48,065 36,263 84,017 72,148 Operating loss (48,913 ) (38,181 ) (86,257 ) (75,447 ) Interest income 2,099 2,225 4,557 4,289 Other income, net 3,544 1 3,104 29 Loss before income taxes $ (43,270 ) $ (35,955 ) $ (78,596 ) $ (71,129 ) Income tax provision 123 - 123 - Net loss $ (43,393 ) $ (35,955 ) $ (78,719 ) $ (71,129 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (1.62 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 52,995,093 44,104,251 52,868,909 44,015,402 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 64 $ 367 $ 166 $ 697 Research and development expenses 4,189 5,213 8,178 9,623 General and administrative expenses 913 1,216 1,820 2,335 Selling and marketing expenses 198 245 461 349 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,364 $ 7,041 $ 10,625 $ 13,004 (2) Relates to the settlement of litigation related to the de-SPAC transaction and Aeva's indemnification obligations related thereto.

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (78,719 ) $ (71,129 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,741 2,103 Impairment of inventories 559 102 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (3,080 ) (28 ) Stock-based compensation 10,625 13,004 Amortization of right-of-use assets 1,703 1,498 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities, net (2,096 ) (1,420 ) Other 118 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (216 ) 2,019 Inventories (1,184 ) 61 Other current assets (3,156 ) (352 ) Other noncurrent assets 317 (5 ) Accounts payable 199 85 Accrued liabilities 288 (6,738 ) Accrued employee costs (2,999 ) (1,205 ) Lease liability (1,749 ) (1,459 ) Other current liabilities 16,522 45 Net cash used in operating activities (60,127 ) (63,419 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,427 ) (2,388 ) Purchase of available-for-sale securities (52,072 ) (74,126 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities 99,940 107,094 Net cash provided by investing activities 45,441 30,580 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of taxes withheld on net settled vesting of restricted stock units (293 ) (20 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 54 116 Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities (239 ) 96 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (14,925 ) (32,743 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 38,547 67,420 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 23,622 $ 34,677

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP operating loss Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP operating loss $ (48,913 ) $ (38,181 ) $ (86,257 ) $ (75,447 ) Stock-based compensation 5,364 7,041 10,625 13,004 Litigation settlement, net 11,500 - 11,500 - Non-GAAP operating loss $ (32,049 ) $ (31,140 ) $ (64,132 ) $ (62,443 ) Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP net loss Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (43,393 ) $ (35,955 ) $ (78,719 ) $ (71,129 ) Stock-based compensation 5,364 7,041 10,625 13,004 Litigation settlement, net 11,500 - 11,500 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,517 ) - (3,080 ) (28 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (30,046 ) $ (28,914 ) $ (59,674 ) $ (58,153 ) Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP net loss per share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share: Basic and diluted 52,995,093 44,104,251 52,868,909 44,015,402 GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.82 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.49 ) $ (1.62 ) Stock-based compensation 0.10 0.16 0.20 0.30 Litigation settlement, net 0.22 - 0.22 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (0.07 ) - (0.06 ) - Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted $ (0.57 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (1.32 )

Contacts

Investors:

Andrew Fung

investors@aeva.ai

Media:

Michael Oldenburg

press@aeva.ai