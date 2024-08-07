COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

" This was a tremendous quarter for IonQ, with the company posting revenue well above the high-end of our guidance range and leading the industry in technical innovations that have brought the quantum era within reach," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. " Specifically, the second quarter saw the launch of our accelerated technical roadmap, our demonstration of 99.9% fidelity using our next-generation barium qubits, and our invention of an industry-first partial error correction scheme, a new technique that could allow much larger applications to run on near-term quantum systems."

" This was also a major quarter for IonQ's commercialization, including our win of a system design project with ARLIS (the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security) via a competitive bidding process and an extension of our system access contract with AWS."

Financial Highlights

IonQ recognized revenue of $11.4 million for the second quarter, which is above the high end of the previously provided range of $7.6 to $9.2 million, and represents 106% growth compared to $5.5 million in the prior year.

IonQ achieved $9.0 million in new bookings for the second quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $402.0 million as of June 30, 2024.

Net loss was $37.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $23.7 million for the second quarter.* Exclusions from Adjusted EBITDA include a non-cash gain of $6.6 million related to the change in the fair value of IonQ's warrant liabilities.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and is reconciled to net loss, its closest comparable GAAP measure, at the end of this release.

Technical Highlights

IonQ demonstrated a company record, two-qubit native gate fidelity of 99.9% using its next-generation barium qubits, paving the way for highly accurate quantum systems to tackle increasingly complex problems for customers. This milestone was achieved on an engineering development system running two qubits and IonQ believes it is a harbinger for superior qubit fidelities on forthcoming barium-based production systems.

IonQ announced the invention of a new, industry-first partial error correction technique for an important class of quantum gates. The technique, which reduces the errors for Clifford gates within circuits, offers the potential to supercharge the accuracy of near-term quantum computers, bringing IonQ much closer to commercial advantage. This Clifford error reduction technique, which IonQ plans to offer in upcoming Tempo systems, allows for more accurate quantum algorithms and requires a ratio of only about three physical qubits per one error-reduced qubit.

IonQ announced new, more aggressive technical roadmap targets on its webinar in June, including a goal of 99.999% logical two-qubit gate fidelity and 100 physical qubits in new systems by the end of 2025.

IonQ announced an exciting new research project with the United States Naval Research Lab (NRL) using IonQ Aria to sample quantum states in molecular structures affecting corrosion. Corrosion is a more than $20 billion problem annually for the Navy, and through this project, IonQ quantum computers delivered results ahead of what is possible with classical computers.

Commercial Highlights

IonQ announced its selection by the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security (ARLIS) through a competitive bidding process to design a first-of-its-kind, networked system for blind quantum computing. Blind quantum computing is a process where quantum computers remain 'blind' to what information is being processed through them, and is a key achievement target for the US national security apparatus. In fiscal 2023 and 2024, Congress funded this research for a total of $40 million. The initial phase of the contract is a $5.7 million award for the design of the quantum computers based on IonQ trapped ion processors. IonQ expects to complete this work by the end of this year. In the next phase of the project, ARLIS plans to have two systems built based on the initial IonQ design.

IonQ announced the extension of its access contract with AWS to continue to offer its world-class quantum computers via Amazon Braket, the quantum computing service of AWS, to developers everywhere who want to leverage the power of quantum computing. AWS users can access IonQ's generally available quantum computers including IonQ Aria through Amazon Braket, and request early access to IonQ Forte through Braket Direct.

In July, IonQ started final assembly of its first Forte Enterprise system at QuantumBasel in Basel, Switzerland, where installation and setup has begun.

IonQ announced the start of construction on two more Forte Enterprise systems being manufactured in the Company's Seattle facility.

Corporate Highlights

IonQ announced the promotion of Dr. Dean Kassmann to Senior Vice President of the newly formed Engineering and Technology division. Dr. Kassmann has over 30 years of leadership experience in software, hardware, and technology development, and has been instrumental in delivering IonQ's technical milestone achievements.

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, IonQ is increasing its revenue expectations to between $38 million and $42 million, with between $9 million and $12 million for the third quarter.

For the full year 2024, IonQ is reiterating its previously stated bookings range of $75 million and $95 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement IonQ's condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, IonQ uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that this measure provides investors an additional meaningful method to evaluate certain aspects of the Company's results period over period. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest income, interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, change in fair value of assumed warrant liabilities, and other non-recurring non-operating income and expenses. IonQ uses Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its business, excluding specifically identified items that it does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring operations. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and IonQ's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. IonQ shows a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world's largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ's current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The Company's innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte's 2023 Technology Fast 500 List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggests," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimates," "targets," "projects," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast", "offers" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company's technology driving commercial advantage in the future; the Company's future financial and operating performance, including our preliminary outlook and guidance; the appearance of new applications of IonQ's products and services; the ability for third parties to implement IonQ's offerings to solve their problems and increase their quantum computing capabilities; expansion of IonQ's sales pipeline; IonQ's quantum computing capabilities and plans; future deliveries of and access to IonQ's quantum computers and services; future purchases of IonQ's offerings by customers using congressionally-appropriated funds from the U.S. government; IonQ's performance of existing contracts in the future, including anticipated timing of completion of research, development and manufacturing by IonQ; IonQ receiving additional revenues under planned subsequent phases of customer contracts; and the scalability and reliability of IonQ's quantum computing offerings. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive industries in which IonQ operates, including development of competing technologies; our ability to sell effectively to government entities and large enterprises; changes in laws and regulations affecting IonQ's business; IonQ's ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, to identify and realize partnerships and opportunities, and to engage new and existing customers; IonQ's ability to deliver services and products within currently anticipated timelines; IonQ's customers deciding or declining to extend contracts into new phases; changes in U.S. government spending or policy that may affect IonQ's customers; changes to U.S. government goals and metrics of success with regard to implementation of quantum computing; and risks associated with U.S. government sales, including availability of funding and provisions that allow the government to unilaterally terminate or modify contracts for convenience. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings, including but not limited to those described in the " Risk Factors' section of IonQ's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed by IonQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IonQ assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. IonQ does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

IonQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 11,381 $ 5,515 $ 18,963 $ 9,800 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 5,623 1,901 9,037 2,937 Research and development 31,204 19,869 63,572 36,102 Sales and marketing 6,137 3,575 12,838 6,242 General and administrative 13,053 10,930 27,073 21,511 Depreciation and amortization 4,305 2,329 8,260 4,120 Total operating costs and expenses 60,322 38,604 120,780 70,912 Loss from operations (48,941 ) (33,089 ) (101,817 ) (61,112 ) Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 6,639 (15,537 ) 15,266 (19,147 ) Interest income, net 4,801 4,877 9,600 9,108 Other income (expense), net (45 ) 31 (179 ) 95 Loss before income tax expense (37,546 ) (43,718 ) (77,130 ) (71,056 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (15 ) - (23 ) - Net loss $ (37,561 ) $ (43,718 ) $ (77,153 ) $ (71,056 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted 211,637,479 201,431,494 209,898,459 200,775,817

IonQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,752 $ 35,665 Short-term investments 328,045 319,776 Accounts receivable 7,893 11,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,165 23,081 Total current assets 404,855 389,989 Long-term investments 32,171 100,489 Property and equipment, net 47,883 37,515 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,938 4,613 Intangible assets, net 16,969 15,077 Goodwill 719 742 Other noncurrent assets 4,900 5,155 Total Assets $ 517,435 $ 553,580 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,324 $ 5,599 Accrued expenses 8,925 18,376 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,479 710 Unearned revenue 13,668 12,087 Current portion of stock option early exercise liabilities 392 392 Total current liabilities 30,788 37,164 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,152 7,395 Unearned revenue, net of current portion 121 447 Stock option early exercise liabilities, net of current portion 252 448 Warrant liabilities 7,738 23,004 Other noncurrent liabilities 110 128 Total liabilities $ 54,161 $ 68,586 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock $ 21 $ 20 Additional paid-in capital 893,797 839,014 Accumulated deficit (429,226 ) (352,073 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,318 ) (1,967 ) Total stockholders' equity 463,274 484,994 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 517,435 $ 553,580

IonQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (77,153 ) $ (71,056 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,260 4,120 Non-cash research and development arrangements 260 260 Stock-based compensation 43,040 21,572 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (15,266 ) 19,147 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities (4,787 ) (4,593 ) Other, net 1,896 736 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,558 2,074 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,341 ) (2,928 ) Accounts payable (165 ) 479 Accrued expenses (2,116 ) 2,267 Unearned revenue 1,262 (2,005 ) Other assets and liabilities 2,508 26 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (47,044 ) $ (29,901 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (10,629 ) (2,411 ) Capitalized software development costs (2,129 ) (1,950 ) Intangible asset acquisition costs (892 ) (628 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (146,098 ) (185,377 ) Maturities of available-for-sale securities 211,572 189,446 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 51,824 $ (920 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from stock options exercised 1,185 541 Other financing, net 141 (1 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 1,326 $ 540 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4 - Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 6,110 (30,281 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 38,081 46,367 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 44,191 $ 16,086

IonQ, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (37,561 ) $ (43,718 ) $ (77,153 ) $ (71,056 ) Interest income, net (4,801 ) (4,877 ) (9,600 ) (9,108 ) Interest expense - - - - Income tax (benefit) expense 15 - 23 - Depreciation and amortization 4,305 2,329 8,260 4,120 Stock-based compensation 20,979 11,304 43,040 21,572 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of warrant liabilities (6,639 ) 15,537 (15,266 ) 19,147 Adjusted EBITDA $ (23,702 ) $ (19,425 ) $ (50,696 ) $ (35,325 )

