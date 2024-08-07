BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klaviyo (NYSE: KVYO), the company that powers smarter digital relationships, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We delivered another strong quarter, as businesses of all sizes turn to our platform to power smarter digital relationships and drive revenue," said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo. "Klaviyo continues to prove itself essential for our customers, providing them with a powerful data platform that's not only fast, flexible, and intuitive, but also uses leading AI technology to give marketers an edge. We're continuing to invest across the business as our customers prepare for their busiest season of the year."

Recent Business Highlights:

Expanded Klaviyo AI suite with new features including Flows AI, personalized campaigns, and review sentiment AI, to help marketers work faster and spark new ideas to build customer relationships.

Expanded SMS offering to 12 countries with availability in Austria, Switzerland and Spain.

Announced new integrations with Toast, BazaarVoice, TikTok, and Pinterest, adding to the company's more than 350 third-party integrations.

New and expansion deals closed with Samsonite, Herschel Supply Company, and Barstool Sports and others during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Over 151,000 customers were using Klaviyo to drive their own revenue growth as of June 30, 2024, compared to over 130,000 customers as of June 30, 2023.

Increased penetration up market, ending the quarter with 2,386 customers generating over $50,000 of ARR, compared to 1,458 at the end of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 64% year-over-year.

Continued to expand current customer base, with NRR of 112% as of June 30, 2024.

"Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter, as new companies adopted Klaviyo, and existing customers expanded their use of our platform to drive growth," said Amanda Whalen, CFO of Klaviyo. "We grew our revenue 35% year-over-year to $222 million, and we delivered $41 million in operating cash flow and $37 million in free cash flow. We are well positioned for the back half of the year and beyond as we continue to invest in our strategic initiatives to drive efficient and durable growth."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Revenue: Total revenue of $222.2 million, up from total revenue of $164.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing year-over-year growth of 35%.

Total revenue of $222.2 million, up from total revenue of $164.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing year-over-year growth of 35%. Gross profit: Gross profit of $171.9 million, representing a gross margin of 77%, compared to gross profit of $127.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a gross margin of 77%.

Gross profit of $171.9 million, representing a gross margin of 77%, compared to gross profit of $127.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a gross margin of 77%. Non-GAAP gross profit: Non-GAAP gross profit of $174.7 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $127.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 77%.

Non-GAAP gross profit of $174.7 million, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%, compared to non-GAAP gross profit of $127.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing a non-GAAP gross margin of 77%. Operating (loss) income: Operating loss of $(14.1) million, representing operating margin of (6)%, compared to operating income of $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing an operating margin of 4%.

Operating loss of $(14.1) million, representing operating margin of (6)%, compared to operating income of $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing an operating margin of 4%. Non-GAAP operating income: Non-GAAP operating income of $34.3 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 15%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 13%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $34.3 million, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 15%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $20.8 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing non-GAAP operating margin of 13%. Net (loss) income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - basic and diluted: Net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders was $(0.02) and $(0.02), respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders was $(0.02) and $(0.02), respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - basic and diluted: Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders was $0.16 and $0.15, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders was $0.16 and $0.15, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. Balance sheet and cash flow: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the second quarter was $794.6 million. Cash from operating activities was $40.9 million, representing a margin of 18%. Free cash flow for the second quarter was $37.1 million, representing free cash flow margin of 17%.

Financial Outlook

$ in millions Q3 FY24 Guidance FY24 Guidance Low High Low High Revenue $225.0 $227.0 $910.0 $918.0 Year-over-year Growth Rate 28% 29% 30% 31% Non-GAAP Operating Income $21.5 $24.5 $103.0 $111.0 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 10% 11% 11% 12%

Klaviyo has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items excluded from GAAP cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation-related charges, including employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions, are impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change.

Dilutive Securities

Klaviyo has various dilutive securities. The table below details these securities (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur):

Price as of June 30, 2024 Weighted Average Exercise Price Shares Share price $ 24.89 Common stock outstanding as of 6/30/2024 266.6 Warrants outstanding 4.5 RSUs outstanding 17.9 Options outstanding $ 0.45 27.3 ESPP shares outstanding 0.2 Total estimated fully diluted shares 316.5

We have excluded the impact of the Shopify investment option of 15,743,174 shares at $88.93 per share as it was out of the money as of June 30, 2024. The investment option expires on July 28, 2030.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this announcement, Klaviyo will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) today to discuss the results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and its outlook for its third quarter ending September 30, 2024 and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available at the Investor Relations section of Klaviyo's website: https://investors.klaviyo.com (live and replay).

Select Defined Terms

Customers. We define a customer as a distinct paid subscription to our platform. A single organization could have multiple discrete contracting divisions or subsidiaries or brands each with paid subscriptions to our platform, which would, in general, constitute multiple distinct customers. In some cases at the customer's request, we allow subscriptions under the same parent organization to be consolidated into a single paid subscription in which case such consolidated paid subscriptions would constitute a single customer. We measure our total number of customers as a point-in-time calculation measured as of the end of a particular period. Customers do not include persons or entities that use our platform on a free trial basis.

Customers Generating Over $50,000 of ARR. We calculate our number of customers generating over $50,000 of ARR (as defined below) as those customers that have an average ARR of greater than $50,000 over the prior twelve months (or the entire duration of the customer's paying relationship, if it is less than twelve months) as of the date of determination. We believe the number of customers generating over $50,000 of ARR is a key performance metric to help investors and others understand and evaluate our results of operations in the same manner as our management team, as it is an indicator of our ability to grow the number of customers that are exceeding this ARR threshold, both from our existing customers expanding their usage of our platform and from our sales to larger customers. We believe this is an important indicator of our ability to continue to successfully move up market.

Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate. We calculate our Dollar-Based Net Revenue Retention Rate ("NRR") by first identifying the cohort of customers as of twelve months prior to the date of determination. We then calculate the Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") from this customer cohort as of twelve months prior to the date of determination (the "Prior Period ARR") and the ARR from this customer cohort as of the date of determination (the "Current Period ARR"). ARR, for any date of determination, is the annualized value of existing paid subscriptions, which we calculate by taking the amount of revenue that we expect to receive in the next monthly period for our existing paid subscriptions, assuming no changes to such subscriptions in the next month, as of that date of determination, and multiplying that amount by twelve. Current Period ARR includes any expansion, price increases, and customer subscriptions that are deactivated and subsequently reactivated during the applicable twelve-month period and reflects contraction or attrition over the last twelve months from this customer cohort, but excludes any ARR from new customers in the current period. We then divide the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time NRR. We then calculate the weighted average point-in-time NRR as of the last day of each month in the current trailing twelve-month period to arrive at the NRR, with the weightings determined by the total ARR at the end of each period. We believe NRR is a key performance metric to help investors and others understand and evaluate our results of operations in the same manner as our management team, as it represents the expansion in usage of our platform by our existing customers, which is an important measure of the health of our business and future growth prospects. We measure dollar-based net revenue retention rate to measure this growth.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo (CLAY-vee-oh) powers smarter digital relationships, making it easy for businesses to capture, store, analyze, and predictively use their own data to drive measurable, high-value outcomes. Klaviyo's modern and intuitive SaaS platform enables business users of any skill level to harness their first-party data from more than 350 integrations to send the right message at the right time across email, SMS, and push notifications. Innovative businesses like Mattel, TaylorMade, Liquid Death, Stanley 1913, and more than 151,000 other paying customers leverage Klaviyo to acquire, engage, and retain customers-and grow on their own terms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements about Klaviyo's outlook for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending September 30, 2024 and the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, and Klaviyo's expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, potential market opportunities, and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "future," "going to," "guidance," "intend," "keep," "may," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," or words of similar meaning or similar references to future periods may identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events as of the date hereof, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. These risks include, among others, the following: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate; our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy, such as the success of our investment in our key growth initiatives and our ability to recognize effective areas for growth; our ability to successfully integrate with third-party platforms; our relationships with third parties, such as our marketing agency and technology partners; unfavorable conditions in our industry; our ability to attract new customers, including mid-market and enterprise customers, retain revenue from existing customers and increase sales from both new and existing customers; success of our marketing and sales strategies; costs and expenses associated with being a public company; as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and the other filings and reports we make with the SEC from time to time, which may be obtained on our Investor Relations website at https://investors.klaviyo.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor(s) may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of the risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Other than as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - basic, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - diluted, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please see the accompanying tables for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest GAAP equivalents.

Our non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP net income exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our consolidated financial statements, including, but not limited to, (i) amortization of prepaid marketing expenses, (ii) stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, and (iii) restructuring expenses. Our non-GAAP gross margin is calculated as non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenue. Our non-GAAP operating margin is calculated as non-GAAP operating income divided by total revenue. Our non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - basic is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding - basic for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income per share. Our non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Klaviyo Series A and Series B common stockholders - diluted is calculated as non-GAAP net income divided by weighted average shares outstanding - diluted for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income per share. Free cash flow is defined as cash and cash equivalents provided by or used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of software development costs. Free cash flow margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as free cash flow divided by total revenue.

Stock-based compensation expense includes the net effects of capitalization and amortization of stock-based compensation expense related to capitalized software. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. When evaluating the performance of its business and making operating plans, Klaviyo does not consider these items (for example, when considering the impact of equity award grants, the company places a greater emphasis on the amount of overall stockholder dilution than the accounting charges associated with such grants). The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on restricted stock unit settlements, option exercises, related stock price, and other factors that are beyond Klaviyo's control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions was immaterial prior to being publicly listed. The expense related to amortization of prepaid marketing expense of warrants issued to Shopify is dependent upon estimates and assumptions; therefore, Klaviyo believes non-GAAP measures that adjust for the amortization of prepaid marketing expense provide investors a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods. Klaviyo believes that the economic impact of the partnership is best measured in the form of stockholder dilution and as such has provided a reconciliation that shows the full dilutive impact of all outstanding equity instruments. Overall, Klaviyo believes it is useful to exclude these expenses in order to better understand the long-term performance of its core business and to facilitate comparison of its results period-over-period and to those of peer companies. All of these non-GAAP financial measures are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Klaviyo's own operating results over different periods of time.

We believe that all these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to decision making by our management, who use these measures as important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating Klaviyo's own operating results over different periods of time.

Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Klaviyo's business and an important part of the compensation provided to attract and retain its employees to create long-term incentive alignment with stockholders.

Klaviyo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In Thousands) As of June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 793,555 $ 738,562 Restricted cash 402 409 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 29,226 23,076 Deferred contract acquisition costs, current 18,031 15,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,149 26,244 Total current assets 872,363 803,489 Property and equipment, net 44,367 43,450 Right-of-use assets, net 32,073 36,987 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 26,696 23,177 Restricted cash, non-current 672 686 Prepaid marketing expense 163,595 173,844 Other non-current assets 10,072 7,417 Total assets $ 1,149,838 $ 1,089,050 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,418 $ 13,597 Accrued expenses 62,404 62,838 Lease liabilities, current 13,009 14,081 Deferred revenue 46,782 40,100 Total current liabilities 131,613 130,616 Lease liabilities, non-current 32,069 37,498 Other non-current liabilities 6,656 6,159 Total liabilities 170,338 174,273 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - - Common stock - Series A 73 41 Common stock - Series B 194 219 Additional paid-in capital 1,796,100 1,713,560 Accumulated deficit (816,867 ) (799,043 ) Total stockholders' equity 979,500 914,777 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,149,838 $ 1,089,050

Klaviyo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated GAAP Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 222,213 $ 164,586 Cost of revenue 50,271 37,476 Gross profit 171,942 127,110 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 94,501 63,357 Research and development 55,735 33,055 General and administrative 35,759 23,666 Total operating expenses 185,995 120,078 Operating (loss) income (14,053 ) 7,032 Other income (expense) (7 ) (54 ) Interest income 9,979 4,485 Total other income 9,972 4,431 (Loss) income before income taxes (4,081 ) 11,463 Provision for income taxes 861 576 Net (loss) income $ (4,942 ) $ 10,887 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Series A and Series B common stockholders Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 265,293,214 236,590,235 Diluted 265,293,214 268,718,121

Klaviyo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated GAAP Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 432,206 $ 320,674 Cost of revenue 95,209 74,050 Gross profit 336,997 246,624 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 186,359 123,970 Research and development 111,832 68,087 General and administrative 74,951 46,657 Total operating expenses 373,142 238,714 Operating (loss) income (36,145 ) 7,910 Other income (expense) 61 (79 ) Interest income 19,525 8,301 Total other income 19,586 8,222 (Loss) income before income taxes (16,559 ) 16,132 Provision for income taxes 1,265 967 Net (loss) income $ (17,824 ) $ 15,165 Net (loss) income per share attributable to Series A and Series B common stockholders Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 263,319,667 236,047,282 Diluted 263,319,667 268,577,570

Klaviyo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (4,942 ) $ 10,887 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,235 3,166 Non-cash operating lease costs 3,236 3,218 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 4,463 3,766 Amortization of prepaid marketing expense 13,225 13,224 Bad debt expense 349 720 Stock-based compensation expense 33,506 519 Other 10 9 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,334 ) (2,013 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (7,506 ) (6,023 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid taxes, and other assets (494 ) 2,114 Accounts payable 811 (1,725 ) Accrued expenses (211 ) 14,282 Deferred revenue 4,263 3,011 Operating lease liabilities (3,930 ) (3,740 ) Other non-current liabilities 219 59 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,900 41,474 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (769 ) (444 ) Capitalization of software development costs (3,066 ) (1,530 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,835 ) (1,974 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 721 2,036 Cash paid for finance leases (6 ) (6 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3 6 Payment of deferred offering costs - (2,954 ) Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (1,904 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,873 - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 687 (918 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 37,752 38,582 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 756,877 401,221 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 794,629 $ 439,803

Klaviyo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (17,824 ) $ 15,165 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 8,209 6,467 Non-cash operating lease costs 6,288 6,561 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 8,396 7,263 Amortization of prepaid marketing expense 26,449 26,448 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 32 - Bad debt expense 289 (47 ) Stock-based compensation expense 69,133 2,342 Other (11 ) 19 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,439 ) (2,396 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (14,748 ) (12,038 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid taxes, and other assets (7,332 ) (3,922 ) Accounts payable (4,250 ) (908 ) Accrued expenses (455 ) 15,588 Deferred revenue 6,682 4,051 Operating lease liabilities (7,845 ) (7,636 ) Other non-current liabilities 508 69 Net cash provided by operating activities 67,082 57,026 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (2,028 ) (769 ) Capitalization of software development costs (5,032 ) (2,836 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,060 ) (3,605 ) Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 4,310 2,419 Cash paid for finance leases (11 ) (11 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 7 12 Payment of deferred offering costs - (2,954 ) Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock-based awards (13,769 ) - Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,413 - Net cash used in financing activities (5,050 ) (534 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 54,972 52,887 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 739,657 386,916 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 794,629 $ 439,803

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 171,942 $ 127,110 Stock-based compensation 2,621 17 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 180 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 174,743 $ 127,127 Gross margin 77.4 % 77.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 78.6 % 77.2 %

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating (loss) income $ (14,053 ) $ 7,032 Stock-based compensation 33,506 519 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,647 - Amortization of prepaid marketing 13,225 13,224 Non-GAAP operating income $ 34,325 $ 20,775 Operating margin (6.3 )% 4.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 15.4 % 12.6 %

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (4,942 ) $ 10,887 Stock-based compensation 33,506 519 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 1,647 - Amortization of prepaid marketing 13,225 13,224 Non-GAAP net income $ 43,436 $ 24,630 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Series A and Series B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.09 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Basic 265,293,214 236,590,235 Diluted 297,466,637 268,718,121

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Expenses (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Selling and marketing $ 94,501 $ 63,357 Stock-based compensation (10,175 ) (52 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (472 ) - Amortization of prepaid marketing (13,225 ) (13,224 ) Non-GAAP Selling and marketing $ 70,629 $ 50,081 Research and development $ 55,735 $ 33,055 Stock-based compensation (13,053 ) (262 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (706 ) - Non-GAAP Research and development $ 41,976 $ 32,793 General and administrative $ 35,759 $ 23,666 Stock-based compensation (7,657 ) (188 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (289 ) - Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 27,813 $ 23,478 Total operating expenses $ 185,995 $ 120,078 Stock-based compensation (30,885 ) (502 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,467 ) - Amortization of prepaid marketing (13,225 ) (13,224 ) Non-GAAP Total operating expenses $ 140,418 $ 106,352

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 40,900 $ 41,474 Acquisition of property and equipment (769 ) (444 ) Capitalization of software development costs (3,066 ) (1,530 ) Free cash flow $ 37,065 $ 39,500 Operating cash flow margin 18.4 % 25.2 % Free cash flow margin 16.7 % 24.0 %

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Gross profit $ 336,997 $ 246,624 Restructuring expense - 1,156 Stock-based compensation 4,999 43 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 364 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 342,360 $ 247,823 Gross margin 78.0 % 76.9 % Non-GAAP gross margin 79.2 % 77.3 %

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating (loss) income $ (36,145 ) $ 7,910 Stock-based compensation 69,133 2,342 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,230 - Amortization of prepaid marketing 26,449 26,448 Restructuring expense - 7,366 Non-GAAP operating income $ 63,667 $ 44,066 Operating margin (8.4 )% 2.5 % Non-GAAP operating margin 14.7 % 13.7 %

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Net Income (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net (loss) income $ (17,824 ) $ 15,165 Stock-based compensation 69,133 2,342 Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions 4,230 - Amortization of prepaid marketing 26,449 26,448 Restructuring expense - 7,366 Non-GAAP net income $ 81,988 $ 51,321 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Series A and Series B common stockholders: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.28 $ 0.19 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Basic 263,319,667 236,047,282 Diluted 295,680,113 268,577,570

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Expenses (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Selling and marketing $ 186,359 $ 123,970 Restructuring expense - (1,802 ) Stock-based compensation (21,459 ) (179 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,118 ) - Amortization of prepaid marketing (26,449 ) (26,448 ) Non-GAAP Selling and marketing $ 137,333 $ 95,541 Research and development $ 111,832 $ 68,087 Restructuring expense - (3,300 ) Stock-based compensation (26,174 ) (813 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (1,952 ) - Non-GAAP Research and development $ 83,706 $ 63,974 General and administrative $ 74,951 $ 46,657 Restructuring expense - (1,108 ) Stock-based compensation (16,501 ) (1,307 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (796 ) - Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 57,654 $ 44,242 Total operating expenses $ 373,142 $ 238,714 Restructuring expense - (6,210 ) Stock-based compensation (64,134 ) (2,299 ) Employer payroll tax on employee stock transactions (3,866 ) - Amortization of prepaid marketing (26,449 ) (26,448 ) Non-GAAP Total operating expenses $ 278,693 $ 203,757

Klaviyo, Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities $ 67,082 $ 57,026 Acquisition of property and equipment (2,028 ) (769 ) Capitalization of software development costs (5,032 ) (2,836 ) Free cash flow $ 60,022 $ 53,421 Operating cash flow margin 15.5 % 17.8 % Free cash flow margin 13.9 % 16.7 %

