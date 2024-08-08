

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) reported that its loss for first-half of 2024 narrowed to 27.5 million pounds from 143.2 million pounds in the prior year. Loss per share was 24.50 pence, compared to loss of 127.53 pence per share in the prior year.



Gross property and other income for the period was 139.9 million pounds compared to 133.3 million pounds in the prior year.



The interim dividend has been increased by 2.0% to 25.0 pence per share from 24.5 pence in 2023. It will be paid as a PID on 11 October 2024 to shareholders on the register as at 6 September 2024.



The company upgraded its 2024 rental guidance to a range of 3% to 6%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX