Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Fly Play to the Main Market

Reykjavik, August 8, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fly Play shares (ticker: PLAY) commences today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market Nasdaq Iceland. The company belongs to the Travel and Leisure sector. Play is the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2024. Play is an Icelandic based low-cost airline founded in 2019 that operates flights between Europe and North America, using Keflavik International airport in Iceland as a hub to facilitate connections for passengers and cargo. The company targets a modern, digital and efficient setup to ensure high operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.flyplay.com "The listing of Play on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market is an important milestone for the company," said Einar Örn Olafsson, CEO of Play. "Earlier this year we initiated a capital increase, which was successful, and we are pleased to welcome our new shareholders. Moving forward, our focus remains on maintaining a low and competitive cost base while also reinforcing our foundations." "We welcome Play to the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market," said Magnus Hardarson, President at Nasdaq Iceland. "The listing provides the company with increased visibility and credibility as well as access to a larger pool of investors than before. We congratulate the company and its shareholders and look forward to supporting them going forward." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm