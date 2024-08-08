Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 08.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Amerikas nuklearer Notfall - Der Uran-Bullenmarkt ist da
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
08.08.2024 10:34 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Iceland Welcomes Fly Play to the Main Market

Reykjavik, August 8, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fly
Play shares (ticker: PLAY) commences today on the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market
Nasdaq Iceland. The company belongs to the Travel and Leisure sector. Play is
the 25th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Nordic's markets* in 2024. 

Play is an Icelandic based low-cost airline founded in 2019 that operates
flights between Europe and North America, using Keflavik International airport
in Iceland as a hub to facilitate connections for passengers and cargo. The
company targets a modern, digital and efficient setup to ensure high
operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.flyplay.com 

"The listing of Play on Nasdaq Iceland's Main Market is an important milestone
for the company," said Einar Örn Olafsson, CEO of Play. "Earlier this year we
initiated a capital increase, which was successful, and we are pleased to
welcome our new shareholders. Moving forward, our focus remains on maintaining
a low and competitive cost base while also reinforcing our foundations." 

"We welcome Play to the Nasdaq Iceland Main Market," said Magnus Hardarson,
President at Nasdaq Iceland. "The listing provides the company with increased
visibility and credibility as well as access to a larger pool of investors than
before. We congratulate the company and its shareholders and look forward to
supporting them going forward." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 




     Nasdaq Media Contact
     
     Kristin Johannsdottir
     
     Kristin.johannsdottir@nasdaq.com
     
     +354 868 9836
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.