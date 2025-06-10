Shares issued by Fly Play hf. (symbol: PLAY) received an observation status on February 17, 2025.

An update has been made to the observation status of the Issuer, with reference to an announcement from Fly Play hf., dated June 10, 2025, regarding a proposed voluntary takeover offer for all shares in Fly Play hf.

The observation status is updated with reference to article 4.1.1 in the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The Exchange can decide that an issuer receives an observation status if a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a public takeover bid in respect of the Issuer.