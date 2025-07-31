Fly Play hf.: Sonja Arnórsdóttir (CCO) Departs from PLAY

Sonja Arnórsdóttir (Chief Commercial Officer) has departed from PLAY. Her responsibilities will be transferred to the CEO's office and will fall under the supervision of the company's CEO, Einar Örn Ólafsson.

"Sonja has overseen the implementation of our sales and service processes. Today, we have robust sales systems in place that will serve the company well going forward. In addition, strong service standards have been established, which are clearly reflected in the customer satisfaction scores we receive. Our NPS score has increased rapidly in recent months and now stands at 54 - something we can truly be proud of. As we now enter a new phase at PLAY, we saw the need to make certain structural changes aimed at combining departments and simplifying operations. I want to thank Sonja for her valuable contribution to the company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors," says Einar Örn Ólafsson.

"It has been a unique journey to be part of the PLAY adventure, and it's an experience I will always carry with me. We have managed to build a solid foundation in sales and service that will be incredibly important for PLAY in the future. As I now move on to new opportunities, I want to thank the PLAY team for a fantastic time and wish them all the best," says Sonja.