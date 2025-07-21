Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100% seit April - und trotzdem erst der Anfang? Kupfer wird zum Turbo-Rohstoff des Jahres!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLY PLAY HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLY PLAY HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 19:24 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fly Play hf.: Profit Warning

Preparation of the Q2 2025 interim financial report indicates that results will be below prior-year performance and expectations.

The company expects a net loss of approximately USD 16 million for Q2 2025, compared to a net loss of USD 10 million in the same period last year.

The deviation in results is primarily driven by following factors outside of the company's control:

  • Foreign exchange impact (FX): A negative FX effect of approximately USD 2.5 million due to strengthening of the Icelandic krona, which impacted mainly salaries, handling and airport charges.
  • Delayed aircraft entry into service: One aircraft scheduled to begin operations through PLAY Europe in early spring did face unexpected delays due to maintenance, which resulted in lost revenue of approximately USD 1.1 million.
  • The demand in the transatlantic market was weaker than expected due to the volatile geopolitical environment, tariff uncertainty and macroeconomic softness.

The company is implementing cost saving measures that have not fully come into effect while it transitions to a new business model, which entails certain one-off transition costs impacting the period.

PLAY's core network and load factor performance remain in line with expectations and RASK is higher compared to last year with key operational indicators being positive.

Further details will be provided in the Q2 financial results, which will be published on August 7, 2025.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.