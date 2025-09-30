Shares of Fly Play hf. ("the company") will be removed from trading on Nasdaq Iceland Main Market with reference to announcement made by the company on September 29, 2025, where it was stated that the company has filed a petition for bankruptcy proceeding.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended since September 29, 2025 and will be suspended until the shares are removed from trading. The shares of the company will be removed from trading after markets close on September 30, 2025.

The decision to remove the company's shares from trading is made on the basis of article 18 of Supplement C of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares, where it is stated that the Exchange may decide to compulsory remove an Issuer's shares from trading in certain circumstances, including where an application for bankruptcy, winding-up or equivalent motion has been filed by the Issuer.