Montag, 29.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Seltene Ausgangslage: Unbekannter Kupfer-Explorer mit spekulativem Potenzial
WKN: A3EP4M | ISIN: IS0000032936
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
29.09.2025 11:41 Uhr
Suspension of Trading in Fly Play hf. at XICE

2025-09-29T09:40:58Z

Suspension
At Trading Venue XICE
Ongoing: True
Comments:
Nasdaq Iceland has, to the extent applicable, also decided to suspend the
trading in all other instruments related to the issuer. Order books will be
flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact
Surveillance at Nasdaq Iceland, Tel +354 525 2810, or email
surveillance.ice@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Fly Play hf., LEI:
6488JA9V5773X03XRQ10
Instrument: PLAY IS0000032936

The Financial Supervisory
Authority for XICE has been notified
